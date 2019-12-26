Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Sunken boat in Keppel Bay Marina
Sunken boat in Keppel Bay Marina
News

Mystery surrounds sunken boat on Cap Coast

Jack Evans
26th Dec 2019 11:19 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A boat has sunk in the Keppel Bay Marina overnight and at this stage, the cause remains a mystery.

Coast Guard Yeppoon said it was aware of the vessel's misadventure but had no information as to how it sank.

Keppel Bay Marina management said a cause would not likely be known until the vessel was salvaged.

The spokeswoman said containments were in place to stop the spread of fuels and oils.

Photos on social media show the large single-hull vessel almost completely submerged where it appears to be resting on the ocean floor.

Marina management asked the public to keep clear as the salvage mission began.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said no incident had been reported to police.

capricorn coast fishing coast guard yeppoon keppel bay marina
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Flesh-eating bacteria tip of iceberg for injured Qld dad

        premium_icon Flesh-eating bacteria tip of iceberg for injured Qld dad

        News A Gatton dad’s horrific workplace injuries have been aggravated by flesh-eating bacteria

        Outlook for next year remains the same for Federal MP

        premium_icon Outlook for next year remains the same for Federal MP

        News Long-term water plan a major focus for local politician.

        PERMACULTURE: A revolution disguised as gardening

        PERMACULTURE: A revolution disguised as gardening

        News While it can’t negate the effects of extreme weather, permaculture tries

        REVEALED: What’s open in Gatton today

        premium_icon REVEALED: What’s open in Gatton today

        News There won’t be much open in the Lockyer Valley on Christmas day.