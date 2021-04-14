Menu
News
Mystery surrounds man’s body found on M1 overnight

by Luke Mortimer
14th Apr 2021 7:06 AM
GOLD Coast police have issued an appeal for help after a man was found dead on the M1 in mysterious circumstances overnight.

A member of the public alerted police about an "unconscious male" on the Pacific Motorway at Worongary about 1.25am on Wednesday, a police statement read.

 

An aerial photo of the M1 between Gold Coast and Brisbane. Picture: Nigel Hallett
Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics and Queensland Police officers went to the area and discovered the man's body.

The police Forensic Crash Unit has been investigating, but it's not clear whether the man had been struck by a vehicle.

Police have urged anyone with information to come forward and police believe dashcam footage could be especially useful.

Know more? Phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

