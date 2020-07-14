Menu
Letters to the Editor

Mystery surrounds effectiveness of COVID-19 app

20th Jul 2020
FOLLOWING media reports that the COVID-19 app has been downloaded to about 6.5 million mobile phones, it isn't working.

A bit of research seems to reveal that it actually picked up one case. It's almost impossible to get a summary as to whether the app ever really actually worked or not.

We're not saying it doesn't work at all, though there is little evidence that it is effective, but no one is saying how many cases have been detected either.

So maybe it's likely that it isn't doing what it was intended to do and was/is a major flop. I hope that I'm wrong but the odds seem to say otherwise.

We see what's happening in Victoria and New South Wales.

We don't want to be next.

But with the border now open, we see thousands of tourists flocking in and we fear an infected case or two may well slip through and that's all that's needed to start another disaster, if not detected immediately.

RAY HARCH, Toowoomba

Toowoomba Chronicle

