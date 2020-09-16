Menu
Pets & Animals

Mystery over cat’s missing 10 months

by Sophie Chirgwin
16th Sep 2020 3:52 PM
A young family are pinching themselves after they were reunited with their beloved tabby cat, Jack, nearly a year after he went missing.

Caylie Jeffery said her devastated family had just about given up hope when she received a call from an Ascot vet which moved her to tears - someone had handed in their green-eyed mischief maker.

The Jeffery family were heartbroken when their two cats, Jack and Pepper, went missing last November when they were being temporarily looked after by friends in Ascot as the family were moving homes to relocate to Paddington.

Kitty, 11, and Will Jeffery, 13, with Jack the cat pictured at their home in Paddington, Brisbane 10th of September 2020. Jack had been missing for ten months before being found just a few streets away. (Image/Josh Woning)
While they are still hoping Pepper will find her way back to them, the family are now trying to piece together Jack's travels over the past 10 months, after being found in good health only streets away from where he disappeared.

"Someone has obviously loved and cared for him," Caylie said.

"I have a feeling he has just been going from one house in Ascot to the next, he was only found a couple of streets away from where he was lost.

"He has been eating all the beautiful food Ascot families have been giving him."

Caylie said her two children, Kitty, 11 and Will, 13 were "devastated" when they were told both their beloved pets had escaped.

Pepper, left, is still missing in the Ascot area. She is pictured with Jack who has been found and reunited with the Jeffery family.
"My daughter is the animal lover of the house and she's been devastated. When she walked in I just saw all the emotions flicker through her as she saw him on my lap," Caylie said

"I think we had given up, we were nearly at the stage where we thought someone has got him permanently now and it would be remiss of us to actively go and search for him.

"We were a bit philosophical about it too, we thought if they are meant to be back with us they will come back."

Caylie hopes the Ascot community might find Pepper, who disappeared on the same day, for a double-reunion.

Originally published as Mystery over cat's missing 10 months

