Mystery family event planned for Lowood

MYSTERY: The theme of next year’s Lowood family event is yet to be decided.

A NEW family-friendly event with a theme yet to be decided is set to debut in Lowood next year.

The decision came as a result of the success of the annual Teddy Bears Picnic in Fernvale, which was held as part of the Somerset school holiday activity program.

The event attracted 240 children, plus their carers, and provided a valuable opportunity for service providers operating in the area to meet with families and parents, to gain a better understanding of the needs of the community.

Though it was successful, organisers noted very few families from Lowood attended the event.

Service providers reported they were particularly keen to interact more with vulnerable families and the Lowood community as a whole, which has led to plans to create a new opportunity in 2020.

Councillors were in full support of the proposal.

"Given the needs of the town, this is a great way for council to engage with the community," Cr Robert Whalley said.

The theme of the event has yet to be decided, but it is planned to be of a similarly child and family-focused nature.

The event will include a barbecue lunch, jumping castle, face painting and a variety of stalls.

"I think it's a fantastic initiative," Cr Sean Choat said.

"The Fernvale picnic was great, and we can do just as well with a similar event in Lowood."

The Lowood event is currently planned to take place during the April school holidays next year.

