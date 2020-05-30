Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A missing Brisbane man’s car has been found more than 700km in remote Queensland.
A missing Brisbane man’s car has been found more than 700km in remote Queensland.
News

Mystery as missing man’s car found 700km away

by Shiloh Payne
30th May 2020 5:56 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are appealing for assistance after the car of a man who went missing from Brisbane a week ago was found abandoned more than 700km away.

Mathew Schloss was last seen at a Nutmeg St residence in Inala on Thursday, May 21.

The 30-year-old is believed to have travelled towards Cunnamulla in a gold Holden Commodore ute, with his car located 50km east of the town on Tuesday.

Mathew Schloss has been missing from Inala since Thursday May 21.
Mathew Schloss has been missing from Inala since Thursday May 21.

He has no known connections with the area.

Police and family have expressed concerns for Mr Schloss' welfare as he suffers from a medical condition that requires medication.

He has not spoken with family or friends since he left.

Mr Schloss is described as Caucasian, 190cm tall, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Police have urged anyone who has further information, or has seen the man, to contact police.

Originally published as Mystery as missing man's car found 700km away

editors picks mathew schloss missing

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Student’s cracking good job making rural dream a reality

        premium_icon Student’s cracking good job making rural dream a reality

        Business A uni student who took on placement at a Lockyer Valley chiropractic clinic has scored herself a job.

        Crews on scene of garbage truck, car accident

        premium_icon Crews on scene of garbage truck, car accident

        News Crews are on scene of an accident involving a garbage truck and a car.

        Plainland Bunnings development to break soil within months

        premium_icon Plainland Bunnings development to break soil within months

        News A developer has revealed when construction is likely to start

        Council rubber stamps business with history of noncompliance

        premium_icon Council rubber stamps business with history of noncompliance

        Council News A business, which had been operating without approvals, has been given the go-ahead...