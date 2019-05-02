Mysterious seed grows for Marburg Show

PUMPKIN SEASON: The Marburg Show Society will be introducing a contest for the region's heaviest pumpkins.

PUMPKIN SEASON: The Marburg Show Society will be introducing a contest for the region's heaviest pumpkins. Ebony Graveur

IF YOU picked up some strange seeds at last year's Marburg Show, you might be eligible to enter a new contest.

For the first time, the Marburg Show will be hosting a giant pumpkin competition, allowing growers of sizable produce to compete.

Show Society Vice President Barbara Frohloff whose family has been growing giant pumpkins for nearly 30 years said guests were handed pumpkin seeds throughout the duration of last year's show.

The variety - Atlantic Giant - makes up for it's weak flavour and watery consistency by growing to enormous proportions.

While it's not something many humans with taste buds would seek out, Mrs Frohloff said the variety made a good meal for cattle.

Best planted between December and January, a number of would-be contestants lost their crop due to drought conditions throughout the first three months of the year.

"The weather up to March was really hard,” she said.

"It really did push a few people out because they lost their pumpkins to weather.”

The cut-off date to enter is tomorrow, midday and, so far, the contest has attracted entrants from as far as New South Wales as well as plenty of locals.

Judging will take place on Friday, May 10, the first day of the Marburg show.

Those who want to track down some seeds of their own are in luck as they will be for sale at the Show, three for $2.