Myer model says lover used drug scales to make cakes

Former Myer model Jed Texas has told a Bali court that weighing scales found in his bedroom when police seized nine bags of marijuana, belonged to his cake-baking girlfriend.

Texas, 30, was once a successful model who worked for iconic labels including Vivienne Westwood, Adidas and Versace, is charged with two narcotics indictments - trafficking, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years and possession which attracts 12 years in jail. Potential fines rack up to $1.6 million.

British model Jed Texas in court. Picture. Lukman S. Bintoro

Police raided his Canggu villa in April and claimed they found 85.15 grams of marijuana, which Texas had thrown into the toilet, as well as white powder and the scale.

"I was arrested in April. Lots of police came. I own the marijuana. I use it regularly," he told the court by video link to a room in the infamous Kerobokan prison where the British man is being held.

"The scale was used by my girlfriend when she came to make cakes. The police at that time also confiscated a white powder that they thought was methamphetamine. I told them that it was baking soda that my girlfriend used to make cakes," he told

Denpasar District Court.

No charges have been made regarding the white powder.

The marijuana stash allegedly found the Jed Texas’ villa. Picture: Lukman S. Bintoro

Through an interpreter, Texas said in the United Kingdom he held a "permit" to use marijuana.

"In England, I have a permit to use marijuana and a doctor's certificate. In Indonesia, I don't have one. And I know that in Indonesia, using marijuana is illegal."

In the United Kingdom, prescriptions for the medical use of marijuana are legal however, it is heavily monitored and regulated.

The one-time model - who was with the world-famous agency Elite and Australia's top agency Chic Management - admitted that he smokes at least 10 grams of marijuana a day.

Texas has been diagnosed with depression and drug dependency by Indonesian's doctors.

Jed Texas in his modelling days.

Last week, he told the court, through the prison doctor, that two violent knife crimes triggered his reliance on the drug.

A friend was murdered in London in a knife attack and Texas, who aged just 16 at the time, nursed the stabbed man in his arms until he died. Texas was then stabbed by a drunken man in Bali last year.

"At the age of 16, he experienced an incident where his friend was stabbed by a drunken stranger. With this incident, he became increasingly depressed, frightened,

sometimes cried and could not sleep," Kerobokan's medical officer Dr Anak Agung Gede Hartawan told the court.

Indonesia has some of the world's harshest anti-drugs laws. However, when addiction is established the courts often take a compassionate view, sentencing criminals to rehabilitation and shorter custodial sentences.

Indonesian doctors support Texas as a good candidate for rehabilitation.

Texas told the court that he uses up to 10 grams of weed a day, often more.

"I bought it from someone I don't know for IDR 600,000 ($63). I don't know his name, just met him on the street. He said if I buy a lot, I can get a cheaper price and I can use it in the long run.

"I was worried because of the COVID pandemic that it (marijuana) would be hard to get," he said.

The London-born model was traumatised by the stabbing death of a friend, the court heard. Picture: Facebook

Texas - formerly Jed Higgins - was once compared to a young Marlon Brando and partied with supermodel Kate Moss as he travelled the globe on assignments.

He was discovered by Elite Management - the agency that created the supermodel phenomenon and catapulted Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford and Linda Evangelista to international fame.

Texas moved from London to Australia in 2015 where his clients included Myer and Australian Men's Health magazine.

The trial continues.

Originally published as Myer model says lover used drug scales to make cakes