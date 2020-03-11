Menu
Hatton Vale State School Prep B: Alexander, Andrew, Archer, Aurora, Beau, Hunter, Ian, Indyana, Lucas, Mackenzie, Mackenzie, Maddison, Rosa.
MY FIRST YEAR 2020: The 500+ faces of every Prep student

Ali Kuchel
11th Mar 2020 1:00 PM
PREP students across the Lockyer and Somerset have put on their cheekiest smiles for the Gatton Star’s My First Year feature.

During the past month, our journalists and photographers have been busy capturing photos of each Prep student for the special feature.

From Withcott in the west to Marburg in the east, Harlin in the north and Thornton in the south, the Gatton Star has ventured across the countryside to put together this special feature.

The print edition will be in the Gatton Star on March 25, and prints can be ordered through the Star office.

Check out the gallery below.

  • * NB: Students names supplied by the schools.
