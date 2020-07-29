‘My everything’: Wife’s tribute after tragic basketball death

Travis Dix, who died suddenly during a basketball game, with his wife Michelle Pearson.

The wife of a Brisbane man, who tragically died after collapsing during a basketball game, has remembered the person she described as her "everything".

Ascot's Travis Dix, 42, passed away suddenly on Sunday after a medical incident during a local competition at Shailer Park despite being a healthy, fit man without any known underlying health conditions.

He had substituted out of the game and was about to return to the court when he collapsed before nearby people, first aid and paramedics tried to resuscitate him for more than 40 minutes.

The cause of death is still unknown.

Just days after the tragedy, Mr Dix's wife Michelle Pearson paid tribute to the man she had spent almost every day of the past seven and a half years with.

"He was the most amazing generous man and will be forever missed," she said.

"He turned lemons into lemonade. Enjoyed fine dining, good wine and live music. Loved travelling and always up for exploring new places.

"He was my everything, my best friend, we did everything together and I can't imagine life without him.

"I love how we met. I was living in Teneriffe and my neighbour got a new housemate who happened to be Travis, literally door by door, from the moment we met the rest is history.

"Travis and I also have a fur baby Bailey, which he loved so dearly. He always said we were a little family - him, Bailey and I."

An avid AFL fan, Mr Dix was a Tattersalls member and longtime employee of National Credit Insurance as the sales manager for Queensland.

Apart from watching the footy, Mr Dix loved spending his spare time with his mates as part of a horse racing syndicate, called The Two Fish Combo Punters Club.

Just 19 days ago, he celebrated his 42nd birthday with his wife at Noosa - a special place for the couple as it's where they tied the knot and also where Mr Dix proposed.

"Travis and Michelle had a love like no other and were always by each others side, rarely seeing them apart in their seven and a half years," a close family friend said.

"Although Michelle and Travis' family are shocked and saddened by his sudden and unexplained passing, we have been overwhelmingly grateful to the number of people reaching out with support and condolences in recent days.

"It is a testimony to how well known and loved Travis was. He touched so many people's lives with his infectious smile and laugh that would bring the smile to everyone's face.

"Anyone who met Travis would feel like they had known him a lifetime as he was such a warm, generous likeable person.

"He will be very deeply missed by many."

A date for the funeral is yet to be determined with COVID-19 restrictions, which currently only allow 100 people at a ceremony, to pose an issue after hundreds have expressed their intent to farewell Mr Dix.

A GoFundMe page is being created with all proceeds to be donated to a cause Mr Dix was passionate about.

"Travis was always wanting to do good for others. He would want to think that even his passing was contributing to the world being a slightly better place," Ms Pearson said.

He is survived by his devoted wife, brother, sister and parents.

