Woman turns $9.50 dog bed into ‘designer’ ottoman

CAN'T afford a $995 ottoman? Two velvet dog beds from Kmart should do the trick - for the total cost of $19.

Why a dog may need a velvet bed is a question for another day. But Adelaide 31-year-old Josie Stroffolino came up with the design hack as she was wandering around her local store. She fell in love with the deep navy colour and luxurious texture, so came up with the nifty way to turn them into usable furniture.

"I was roaming around Kmart and couldn't go past these velvet dog beds," the primary school teacher told news.com.au.

"I absolutely loved the colour and the shape as they match my home decor, but I had no use for them.

Josie turned two dog beds into a beautiful ottoman

"After some thought, I realised for the price - only $9.50 each - they were worth buying, so I bought a couple to have a play with them.

"When I got home, I found a little nook that could easily accommodate an ottoman."

Ms Stroffolino, 31, said it only took her a few hours and a bit of creativity to come up with a piece of furniture that looks like it belongs in a designer showroom.

"I removed the black liner bottoms of each of [the] two beds, removed the stuffing and then hand sewed the two velvet ends together," she said.

"Leaving a small hole, I then restuffed the ottoman with its original stuffing. Then I closed up the hole.

"The beds also come with a zip, which could easily be sewn in to make it easier for the stuffing stage.

"It only took a few hours and the piece ended up better than I could have imagined and designers are selling a similar concept for $995, so I'm winning!"

Her home hack has attracted the admiration of thousands of Facebook fans, with many determined to try the DIY-ottoman for themselves.

"I'm going to Kmart before they all sell out due to your fabulous idea," wrote one woman.

"This is a great idea, Josie, and it looks like you're going to save a lot of people some money," wrote another.

"I love the Kmart hacks and decor page, it's such a creative space," Ms Stroffolino said.

"I often share bits and pieces, but never imagined people would love this simple hack so much."

She said she has created a number of other products from Kmart that she's modified to reflect her personal taste.

Some of the clever ideas include a $5 gold shelf-turned make-up station, and a wire photo holder turned floral wreath.

"The reactions and comments I've received have been incredible," she said.

"It genuinely seemed like such an easy, quick hack and I'm shocked how excited people are for it."