Must-win game for Hawks to keep finals hopes alive

MAGIC: The Hawks will be looking for some more Billy Jackwitz "brilliance” this Sunday aginst Souths.

MAGIC: The Hawks will be looking for some more Billy Jackwitz "brilliance” this Sunday aginst Souths. ANN BICHEL

Rugby League: It's do or die for the Gatton Hawks this week.

The A-grade Hawks are coming off a bye and a convincing 38-10 win over Highfields, but coach Shaun Hobson has made it clear how important the next game against Souths is.

"Whoever wins still has a chance for finals, whoever loses is gone,” Hobson said.

"We're going to be doing everything we can to get the win. I believe in our group and if we play our best footy then we're capable of beating any opposition.”

But it won't be an easy game. The last time Gatton and Souths met, the Hawks only sealled the win in the dieing moments with some "brilliance” from Billy Jackwitz.

With finals hopes on the line for both teams, it will be a tough match.

"We've got a reallly good footy side and it's all about beleif and players standing up to be counted when the big games are on the line,” he said.

With two winds on the fly, Hobson admitted last weekend's bye was unfortunate timing.

"A weekend off probably wasn't absolutley ideal, it was good for a few blokes' bodies, but it is what it is. We've won two now and we've got to keep that momentum going,” he said.

He creditted the team's success in large part to a number of young stars who had risen through the ranks to take a greater role in the A-Grade side.

The Hawks match against Souths kicks off at Clive Berghofer Stadium at 2.30pm this Sunday.