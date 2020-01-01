Must-watch films ahead of Golden Globes

Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver in a scene from the movie Marriage Story.

With festive season over and the New Year upon us, it's time to look towards 2020 awards season, starting with the glitz and glamour of the 77th Golden Globes on January 6.

And judging by the nominees, Netflix films look set to dominate.

Marriage Story, starring Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver, has landed six nominations, followed by The Irishman and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood with five apiece.

Close behind them, the Joaquin Phoenix-starring smash hit Joker and The Two Popes each landed four noms.

Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio in Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood (2019).

On the television side, HBO's Chernobyl, The Crown and Unbelievable each received four, with Barry, Big Little Lies, Fleabag, Fosse/Verdon, The Kominsky Method, The Morning Show and Succession landing three.

HBO’s overnight hit Chernobyl has four nominations. Picture: Supplied.

But while the year's buzziest films and TV shows seem accounted for at first glance, not everyone is happy.

Off the back of the Globes' announcement earlier this month via Facebook Live, Little Women star Florence Pugh commented that she was shocked her director Greta Gerwig - the woman behind 2017's Lady Bird - was snubbed.

"I think we were all a bit shocked, but the thing is, it's not that we were just shocked for Greta but that there were no women," Pugh told news.com.au over the phone during Little Women's press tour in Paris.

Emma Watson, Saoirse Ronan, Florence Pugh and Eliza Scanlen in a scene from Greta Gerwig's Little Women. Picture: Supplied

The film is up for two awards - Saoirse Ronan for Best Actress, and Best Original Score.

Pugh is not alone in her criticism of the nominations.

Commentators and fans were quick to point out that the Golden Globes voting body (some 80-something members of the eclectic Hollywood Foreign Press Association) failed to nominate any female filmmakers in any of the major film categories, including Best Drama, Best Comedy, Best Screenplay and Best Director.

Among the notable snubs were Lulu Wang's The Farewell, Melina Matsoukas' Queen & Slim, Marielle Heller's A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood, Lorene Scafario's Hustlers and Olivia Wilde's Booksmart.

As for which films, television shows and stars did make the cut, here are all the nominees to get your head around before Monday:

BEST MOTION PICTURE - DRAMA

1917

The Irishman (Netflix)

Joker

Marriage Story (Netflix)

The Two Popes (Netflix)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE - DRAMA

Cynthia Erivo - Harriet

Scarlett Johansson - Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan - Little Women

Charlize Theron - Bombshell

Renée Zellweger - Judy

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE - DRAMA

Christian Bale - Ford V Ferrari

Antonio Banderas - Pain and Glory

Adam Driver - Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix - Joker

Jonathan Pryce - The Two Popes

BEST MOTION PICTURE - MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Dolemite Is My Name (Netflix)

Jojo Rabbit

Knives Out

Once Upon A Time … In Hollywood

Rocketman

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE - MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Ana De Armas - Knives Out

Awkwafina - The Farewell

Cate Blanchett - Where'd You Go, Bernadette

Beanie Feldstein - Booksmart

Emma Thompson - Late Night

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE - MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Daniel Craig - Knives Out

Roman Griffin Davis - Jojo Rabbit

Leonardo DiCaprio - Once Upon A Time … In Hollywood

Taron Egerton - Rocketman

Eddie Murphy - Dolemite Is My Name

BEST MOTION PICTURE - ANIMATED

Frozen 2

How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

The Lion King

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

BEST MOTION PICTURE - FOREIGN LANGUAGE

The Farewell (USA)

Les Misérables (France)

Pain And Glory (Spain)

Parasite (South Korea)

Portrait Of A Lady On Fire (France)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE

Kathy Bates - Richard Jewell

Annette Bening - The Report

Laura Dern - Marriage Story

Jennifer Lopez - Hustlers

Margot Robbie - Bombshell

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE

Tom Hanks - A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins - The Two Popes

Al Pacino - The Irishman

Joe Pesci - The Irishman

Brad Pitt - Once Upon A Time … In Hollywood

BEST DIRECTOR - MOTION PICTURE

Bong Joon Ho - Parasite

Sam Mendes - 1917

Todd Phillips - Joker

Martin Scorsese - The Irishman

Quentin Tarantino - Once Upon A Time … In Hollywood

BEST SCREENPLAY - MOTION PICTURE

Noah Baumbach - Marriage Story

Bong Joon Ho, Han Jin Won - Parasite

Anthony McCarten - The Two Popes

Quentin Tarantino - Once Upon A Time … In Hollywood

Steven Zaillian - The Irishman

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE - MOTION PICTURE

Alexandre Desplat - Little Women

Hildur Guönadóttir - Joker

Randy Newman - Marriage Story

Thomas Newman - 1917

Daniel Pemberton - Motherless Brooklyn

BEST ORIGINAL SONG - MOTION PICTURE

Beautiful Ghosts - Cats

Music and Lyrics by: Andrew Lloyd Webber, Taylor Swift

I'm Gonna Love Me Again - Rocketman

Music and Lyrics by: Elton John, Bernie Taupin

Into The Unknown - Frozen 2

Music and Lyrics by: Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Robert Lopez

Spirit - The Lion King

Music and Lyrics by: Timothy McKenzie, Ilya Salmanzadeh, Beyoncé

Stand Up - Harriet

Music and Lyrics by: Joshuah Brian Campbell, Cynthia Erivo

BEST TELEVISION SERIES - DRAMA

Big Little Lies - HBO

The Crown - Netflix

Killing Eve - BBC America

The Morning Show - Apple TV+

Succession - HBO

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES - DRAMA

Jennifer Aniston - The Morning Show

Olivia Colman - The Crown

Jodie Comer - Killing Eve

Nicole Kidman - Big Little Lies

Reese Witherspoon - The Morning Show

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES - DRAMA

Brian Cox - Succession

Kit Harington - Game Of Thrones

Rami Malek - Mr. Robot

Tobias Menzies - The Crown

Billy Porter - Pose

BEST TELEVISION SERIES - MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Barry - HBO

Fleabag - Amazon Prime Video

The Kominsky Method - Netflix

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel - Amazon Prime Video

The Politician - Netflix

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES - MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Christina Applegate - Dead To Me

Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kirsten Dunst - On Becoming A God In Central Florida

Natasha Lyonne - Russian Doll

Phoebe Waller-Bridge - Fleabag

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES - MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Michael Douglas - The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader - Barry

Ben Platt - The Politician

Paul Rudd - Living With Yourself

Ramy Youssef - Ramy

BEST TELEVISION LIMITED SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Catch-22 - Hulu

Chernobyl - HBO

Fosse/Verdon - FX Networks

The Loudest Voice - Showtime

Unbelievable - Netflix

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Kaitlyn Dever - Unbelievable

Joey King - The Act

Helen Mirren - Catherine The Great

Merritt Wever - Unbelievable

Michelle Williams - Fosse/Verdon

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Christopher Abbott - Catch-22

Sacha Baron Cohen - The Spy

Russell Crowe - The Loudest Voice

Jared Harris - Chernobyl

Sam Rockwell - Fosse/Verdon

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Patricia Arquette - The Act

Helena Bonham Carter - The Crown

Toni Collette - Unbelievable

Meryl Streep - Big Little Lies

Emily Watson - Chernobyl

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Alan Arkin - The Kominsky Method

Kieran Culkin - Succession

Andrew Scott - Fleabag

Stellan Skarsgård - Chernobyl

Henry Winkler - Barry