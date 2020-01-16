Musician’s Rural Aid mission ‘not over until the drought is’

RELENTLESS: Plainland musician Jim Cooper is continuing his mission to raise money to help with drought relief in 2020.

WHILE two days of rain around Christmas has put water in Jim Cooper’s tank, the three dams on his Plainland property remain close to bone dry.

The view from his window is a daily reminder of the state of the country and the shortage of water.

For the past few months, the 74-year-old musician has been doing his part, raising money for those suffering directly in the drought.

“The easiest way I’ve found to get the money where I want it to go is to go through Rural Aid and they are helping me do that,” he said.

“I’ve asked them to put it to south east Queensland, to purchase water in this area – but wherever the need is greatest (comes into it).”

After writing, recording and releasing his track Waiting for the Rain, Jim has raised close to $4000, some of which has come directly from CD sales.

He has also donated 100 copies of the CD to Rural Aid to sell.

“Once those are sold, (we will have raised) just over $4000,” he said.



Launching the campaign, Jim knew the first $1000 would be easy enough to raise, knowing those in his close circles would support his drive to fundraise.

But the months that would follow the first milestone were more challenging than he anticipated, with the bushfire crisis sweeping the county.

“A lot of the people who pledged money turned around and said sorry, we can’t do this now, we have to put the money into the bushfires,” he said.

“Which I understand – it’s just another tragedy.”

Jim said he would continue to raise money to support those affected by drought.

“My first donations that went in (to Rural Aid) got 11,500 litres of water and three large bales of hay,” he said.

“This is ongoing until the dought breaks.”

Jim aims to raise $10,000 for drought relief.

To donate to Jim’s fundraiser, click here.