Musical matron shares love for performing arts

ROSIE Mercer’s life has brought her a long way from the country she was born in, but the comforting presence of family has led her to embrace her new home.

Born in England, Rosie made the decision to move to Australia to reunite with her family.

“Our children, son and daughter, came to live here, and I missed them,” she said.

“My daughter’s here, my son’s in Sydney, and we’ve got three grandchildren somewhere. They’re all here.”

She said it took her a while to adjust to life down under, but she eventually became comfortable in her new life in the Lockyer Valley.

“I was very, very homesick for England after being born and bred there, but we settled here,” she said.

“The first house we had here was up at Glenore Grove, and then we moved to Forest Hill. My husband is still at Forest Hill, and I’m here at Tabeel.”

Rosie has a passion for performance, particularly theatre and music.

“I was always in theatre groups. Gilbert & Sullivan, and all those sorts of things. Then we went on to Oklahoma and all the big musicals,” she said.

“I never had a lead, but I did enjoy it, I loved it all. And then I came here, and I never thought I’d find anything here, but of course I have.”

She became involved in performing groups at the Laidley Cultural Centre, appearing in or assisting with many shows over the years.

“I’ve done all of the shows there, and then we went on doing children’s shows, so I was in charge of the children,” she said.

She is also part of the community choir at Tabeel, but due to health concerns can no longer go to other nursing homes to sing anymore.

Sadly, Rosie also hasn’t returned to her home overseas.

“I never went back to England, because all of my pals – all of them – had died,” she said.

“They left the planet, as I like to say, and I knew if I went back I’d be distressed at not seeing them.”

With family close by, she has settled in well at Tabeel.

“I’m very happy here, I’ve met some lovely people, we all go in to dinner together and we have some fun people on our table,” she said.

“It’s not home, but it is my home now.”