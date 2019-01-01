Murray wins but admits he's unsure how long he's got

Great Britain's Andy Murray in action during his first round match against Australia's James Duckworth at the Brisbane International. Picture: Dan Peled/AAP

THREE-time grand slam champion Andy Murray has shown no sign of rust in his return from an injury-hit 2018, downing Australian wildcard James Duckworth in the first round.

In his first event since September after a career-threatening hip injury limited his 2018 season, the former world No.1 overcame Duckworth 6-3 6-4 in less than 90 minutes.

Dual champion Murray extended his Brisbane record to 10-0, booking a second round clash with fourth-seeded Russian Daniil Medvedev.

Murray, 31, was playing his first tournament since pulling out of the China Open four months ago.

He was limited to just six events in 2018 and his world ranking plummete to No.256.

But the Scot believed his win showed encouraging signs for 2019 as he tried to overcome the lingering hip complaint that required surgery last season.

"I was a bit nervous (before the match). But as the match went on I thought I moved well," he said.

"It's my first match after a big break. It's not easy to sum up (how difficult it has been to return).

"It's been really hard the last 18 months, been a lot of ups and downs trying to get back on court.

"Being back now I am trying to enjoy it as much as I can, for as long as I can because I am not sure how much longer I have got."

