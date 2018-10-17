Menu
POPULAR TREAT: Georgia Ellem from the Mundubbera Spices tent at the 2018 Murphys Creek Chilli Festival.
Bev Lacey
Murphys Creek feels the heat during third chilli festival

Lachlan Mcivor
by
17th Oct 2018 10:00 AM

CLOUDY with a chance of chilli.

That was the forecast on Sunday as the third annual Murphys Creek Chilli Festival brought a big crowd and a fiery assortment of treats into the Lockyer Valley.

The Murphys Creek Rural Fire Brigade were on hand to cool people down, selling glasses of milk for $1million each (or a gold coin donation).

Competition was fierce during the Seatonfire Chilli Chocolate Challenge, which saw brave participants tackle an increasingly steamy array of food including the hottest chilli in the world - the Carolina Reaper.

Michelle Singleton of Ipswich took out top honours after besting the rest of the competition.

Event co-ordinator Jason O'Connor said after strong interest over the past three years, next year's festival could potentially be a two-day event.

 

