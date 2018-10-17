Murphys Creek feels the heat during third chilli festival
CLOUDY with a chance of chilli.
That was the forecast on Sunday as the third annual Murphys Creek Chilli Festival brought a big crowd and a fiery assortment of treats into the Lockyer Valley.
The Murphys Creek Rural Fire Brigade were on hand to cool people down, selling glasses of milk for $1million each (or a gold coin donation).
Competition was fierce during the Seatonfire Chilli Chocolate Challenge, which saw brave participants tackle an increasingly steamy array of food including the hottest chilli in the world - the Carolina Reaper.
Michelle Singleton of Ipswich took out top honours after besting the rest of the competition.
Event co-ordinator Jason O'Connor said after strong interest over the past three years, next year's festival could potentially be a two-day event.