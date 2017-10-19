Murphy's Creek Chilli Festival on fire, despite rain

IT WAS a festival of flavour, fire and 52mm of rain.

But that didn't stop the dedicated, hard-core chilli lovers flooding the ever-popular Murphy's Creek Chilli Festival on Sunday.

Organiser Jason O'Connor said the wet weather only proved how Queensland's only Chilli Festival was putting Murphy's Creek on the map.

"There were so many dedicated chilli vendors and food vendors that braved the conditions to come out,” he said.

"Some came as far as Tassie.

"And heaps of amazing people still came in their gumboots to support our charity chilli festival.”

The festival wasn't only about everything chilli, but about raising money for charity and strengthening the local community.

"The main event was to raise money for Tropical Cyclone Debbie, flood recovery effort,” he said.

"Then we had local non-for-profit charity's happening too.”

Mr O'Connor organises the festival with his mother, Murphy's Creek local and chilli farmer Lynne Seaton- Anderson, and this year the pair decided to put a twist on the regular chilli eating competition by incorporating things like the Seatonfire Chilli Chocolate challenge and the Extreme Sausage Roll challenge.

"Our Seatonfire Chilli Chocolate challenge, which is my named after my business, raised funds for the Murphy's Creek Fire Brigade,” Mr O'Connor said.

"There were nine different chillies, with different heat levels, ranging from a Thai chilli up to a chilli chocolate injected habanero. We had the ambulance on standby because people were getting red eyed and sweaty.”

Since its debut last year the chilli festival has tripled in size.

"It's heart-warming to know there's such a strong belief in what is now Queensland's biggest chilli festival,” Mr O'Connor said.

"Having it in Murphy's creek also gets more visitors through the Lockyer Valley.”