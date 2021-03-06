Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man was reportedly attacked and trampled by a bull in Murgon last night.
A man was reportedly attacked and trampled by a bull in Murgon last night.
News

Murgon man in hospital after being ‘trampled’ by a bull

JOSH PRESTON
6th Mar 2021 10:15 AM | Updated: 1:25 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man had to be taken to hospital last night after he was reportedly attacked and trampled by a bull.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

*Growth plan for Gympie jobs, investment outlined

*Man injured in 3m Hastings St fall

*Man pleads guilty to Gympie shotgun rampage

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics were called to a private address in Murgon last night at about 6.33pm, shortly after the man had been trampled.

QAS media sources said he was taken from the scene to Murgon Hospital in a stable condition, suffering from minor soft tissue injuries.

breaking news bull attack gympie news gympie region murgon news
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Grand Central iPhone thief tracked to Gatton with phone app

        Premium Content Grand Central iPhone thief tracked to Gatton with phone app

        Crime A woman with a sordid drug past was tracked down by police at a Gatton property using a phone app after she stole a mobile from Grand Central in Toowoomba.

        GALLERY: Haigslea preppies show off their smiles

        Premium Content GALLERY: Haigslea preppies show off their smiles

        Community This year’s class of preps at Haigslea want to be teachers, boxers, astronauts and...

        GALLERY: Marburg Preps show us their silly side!

        Premium Content GALLERY: Marburg Preps show us their silly side!

        Community Vets, policeman, go karts: Marburg preps show off their smiles and their silly...

        Race to track travellers linked to ‘superspreader’

        Premium Content Race to track travellers linked to ‘superspreader’

        Health Explained: Race to track travellers linked to ‘superspreader’