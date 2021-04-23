Murderous dad’s prior threat to kill baby Kobi

Baby Kobi’s murderer threatened to kill her months before his crime and had a history of both violence and firearms, court papers allege.

Baby Kobi’s murderer threatened to kill her months before his crime and had a history of both violence and firearms, court papers allege.

Whispering Wall murderer Henry David Shepherdson threatened to kill his daughter Kobi late last year - and was refused police bail due to his "penchant for firearms".

The Advertiser can also reveal Shepherdson had been accused of imprisoning Kobi's mother in SA and had "an extensive history of violence" in WA, including multiple breaches of bail conditions.

That alleged criminal history kept Shepherdson in custody until March this year - when the accusations of threatening to kill Kobi were dropped.

Shepherdson, 38, of Torrensville, killed himself and murdered Kobi, nine months, at the Whispering Wall reservoir in the Barossa on Wednesday.

Kobi’s mother wanted her baby girl to be remembered with this photo in particular. This was her favourite.

Kobi Shepherdson, aged nine months, in a picture provided by her mother.

The Advertiser previously revealed he had been in court earlier that day, seeking changes to conditions banning him from going within 200m of his family.

Court documents, released on Friday, show Shepherdson was arrested at Largs Bay on December 16, 2020.

He was charged with two aggravated counts of threatening to kill or endanger life, and two aggravated counts of assaulting a child or spouse.

Shepherdson was further charged with one count of false imprisonment.

The documents allege the offences occurred on December 16 and that the victims were Kobi and her mother.

Shepherdson, they allege, threatened to kill Kobi's mother, assaulted her and also prevented her from leaving the residence in which the offending took place.

They further allege Shepherdson threatened to kill Kobi "knowing that the victim was a child of whom he had custody as a parent or guardian".

At 6.40pm that day, Shepherdson sought bail at the Port Adelaide Police Station, which was refused.

In the written reasons for refusal, SA Police noted Shepherdson had "two prior breaches of bail in WA".

"He lacks a fixed address (in SA) and has ties to WA, where he has an extensive history of violence," they wrote.

Kobi was nine months old when she died after her father leapt from the Whispering Wall, with her attached to him in a baby carrier.

Kobi Shepherdson in one of the photos supplied by her mother.

Other reasons for refusing bail included Shepherdson's "attitude towards partners".

"It is believed he has a penchance (sic) for firearms and has a history of such in WA," police wrote.

"There are fears he may obtain firearms and hurt the victims."

Shepherdson faced the Port Adelaide Magistrates Court the following day, did not apply for bail and was remanded in custody.

He next appeared in court on March 4, 2021, at which time the charges were dropped and he was released.

No reason is given, on the court papers, for the decision to drop the charges.

At the time of his death, Shepherdson had two outstanding court cases - the one for which he appeared the day of the murder, and a speeding case that was next due in court in May.

