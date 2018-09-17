Menu
Dick is wanted in relation to the murder of his brother David. Picture: Victoria Police
News

Samurai-sword murder suspect spotted in CBD

by David Hurley
17th Sep 2018 5:30 PM

MURDER suspect Jonathan Dick has been spotted in Melbourne CBD as the police hunt for him continues.

Detectives from the homicide squad have released new images of Dick as the search goes on.

He was seen in the CBD on September 13 about 12pm.

Police believe he was in the shopping precinct which is bordered by Elizabeth and Swanston streets and Bourke Street and Latrobe streets.

He was last seen walking onto Little Bourke Street.

"Images show Jonathan Dick holding a red hooded jumper, believed to be the same as that worn during a recent alleged assault in Church St, Keilor," Victoria Police spokeswoman Alex Day said.

 

 

Police have warned people not to approach Dick. Picture: Victoria Police
"The victim sustained a minor laceration to the back of his head and was taken to hospital following the assault about 7am.

"At the time of the assault police have been told that Jonathan Dick was wearing a red hooded jumper and blue jeans."

Detectives also believe Dick walked past the same property on the previous morning (August 22) shortly after 6.50am.

Police are urging members of the public to keep a look out for him.

The 40-year-old is wanted in relation to the murder of his brother David with a samurai sword in Doncaster on February 3 last year.

 

Dick is wanted in relation to the murder of his brother David. Picture: Victoria Police
There had been no confirmed sighting of him until the assault in Keilor last month.

"Detectives have released the new images of Jonathan Dick in the hope someone can recognise him and provide information regarding his whereabouts," Ms Day said.

"He is perceived to be caucasian in appearance, about 176cm tall with a solid build and brown hair.

"Police are appealing for Jonathan to hand himself in and urge anyone who sights Jonathan not to approach him but to call triple zero (000) immediately."

Anyone with any other information is urged to contact police via Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.

Jonathan Dick was sighted in the CBD on Thursday. Picture: Victoria Police
