Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police at Ronald St, Wynnum, where a man's body has been found inside a home. Pictur: Venny Xanthopoulos
Police at Ronald St, Wynnum, where a man's body has been found inside a home. Pictur: Venny Xanthopoulos
Crime

Murder probe after body found at bayside home

by Kate Kyriacou
6th Jan 2021 4:06 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Police are investigating the murder of a man whose body was found in Wynnum today.

Investigators were called to a home on Ronald St shortly after noon after the body of a man in his 40s was discovered.

Police are investigating whether the man was killed overnight.

Police block Ronald St in Wynnum after a man's body was found. Picture: Mere Leota
Police block Ronald St in Wynnum after a man's body was found. Picture: Mere Leota


A crime scene has been put in place and forensic officers are on scene.

Police are asking that anyone who saw or heard anything unusual overnight to contact them.

They would also like to speak to anyone who has dashcam footage or CCTV.

Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000.

Originally published as Murder probe after body found at bayside home

editors picks qld crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Roma man Dexter Kruger becomes oldest Australian at 110-years-old

        Premium Content Roma man Dexter Kruger becomes oldest Australian at...

        News Roma’s Dexter Kruger has been crowned as Australia’s oldest living person, just days away from his 111th birthday.

        Arrest warrant issued for alleged drug offender

        Premium Content Arrest warrant issued for alleged drug offender

        Crime NAMED: After an alleged drug offender failed to appear in court, a warrant was...

        Storms hit southeast as Far North hammered

        Premium Content Storms hit southeast as Far North hammered

        Weather State to receive big rainfall this week

        Lockyer community farewells 'inspirational, influential' man

        Premium Content Lockyer community farewells 'inspirational, influential' man

        News Family, friends and the Lockyer Valley community gathered to remember ‘icon’ Greg...