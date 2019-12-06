Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Samuel Hunter Thompson, 22, went missing in early 2017.
Samuel Hunter Thompson, 22, went missing in early 2017.
Crime

Murder charge over Brisbane man’s disappearance

by Robyn Wuth, AAP
6th Dec 2019 2:21 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE trial of a man accused of murdering a man and burying his body in a pine forest north of Brisbane is underway in the Brisbane Supreme Court.

Robert Vincenzo Boscaino has pleaded not guilty to murdering Samuel Hunter Thompson, 22, on March 7, 2017.

The Crown rejected Boscaino's attempt to plead guilty to an alternative charge of being an accessory after the fact of murder.

He has pleaded guilty to a separate charge of interfering with a corpse.

A second man, Ashley Dyball, also charged with murder and interfering with a corpse is yet to face trial.

The jury trial has been set down for 10 days with prosecutors to call 38 witnesses.

More Stories

Show More
crime man killed murder murder allegation murder charges

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FIRE BAN: Conditions ‘perfect’ for fires to spread fast

        FIRE BAN: Conditions ‘perfect’ for fires to spread fast

        News With temperatures soaring and winds gusting, a local fire ban has been extended for the Lockyer Valley and Somerset areas.

        Myriad jobs if we get on board with $6b project

        premium_icon Myriad jobs if we get on board with $6b project

        News Inland Rail would profoundly transform Australia

        Why real estate agents are nervous about the market for 2020

        premium_icon Why real estate agents are nervous about the market for 2020

        News A slowing market and changes to rental laws have real estate agents nervous about...

        Litter group rubbishes Hwy trash collection safety warning

        premium_icon Litter group rubbishes Hwy trash collection safety warning

        News Individuals and groups trying to deal with roadside litter have been told thanks...