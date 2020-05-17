Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Murder charge follows alleged island attack

by Shiloh Payne, Cormac Pearson
17th May 2020 6:13 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been charged with murder following the alleged assault of a father of three in southeast Queensland.

Scott Pilton, 48, died in the Princess Alexandra Hospital Sunday morning after he suffered life-threatening facial injuries at a Lamb Island residence on Friday, police said.

Officers were called to a home on Perulpa Drive on Lamb Island in Moreton Bay about 1am Friday.

Paul Anthony Quinlan, 55, from Macleay Island, appeared in Brisbane Magistrate court on Friday and was charged with one count of grievous bodily harm and obstructing police.

He was denied bail.

"He will now reappear before court tomorrow where the charge will be upgraded to murder," police said on Sunday.

Police said the pair were known to each other.

Originally published as Murder charge follows alleged island attack

brisbane magistrates court denied bail murder charge

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Two hospitalised after Lockyer crash

        premium_icon Two hospitalised after Lockyer crash

        News A male in his 20s is believed to have suffered spinal injuries.

        Why you will see smoke billowing from these Lockyer towns

        premium_icon Why you will see smoke billowing from these Lockyer towns

        News Queensland Parks and Wildlife has scheduled burn-offs in the region.

        Chambers campaign for small business boost post pandemic

        premium_icon Chambers campaign for small business boost post pandemic

        News Future infrastructure projects have been labelled crucial to lift the region’s...

        How new $1 million drought support will be spent in Lockyer

        premium_icon How new $1 million drought support will be spent in Lockyer

        Council News An additional $1 million in federal funding will flow to the region for drought...