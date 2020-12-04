Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Generic Court
Generic Court
News

Murder charge certified in alleged North Coast assault case

Jessica Lamb
4th Dec 2020 8:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A NORTH Coast man accused of murder has had his charges certified by the Department of Public Prosecutions.

Charles Michael Cook's case was heard in Tweed Heads Local Court on November 18.

The 48-year-old faces charges of murder and reckless grievous bodily harm after police allege he killed Kevin John Carney, 54, by kicking him in the back of the head at a Kennedy Dr address in Tweed Heads on May 15, 2019.

Mr Carney was taken off life support in Gold Coast University hospital a week later due to "not survivable brain injuries".

Mr Cook, from Tweed, continues to defend the charges and remains in custody.

Acting as agent for Mr Cook's defence solicitor, Phillip Crick, told the court a case conference would be held on December 8.

A charge certification was tendered to the court.

The case will return on February 12.

More Stories

charles michael cook murder charges twdcourt twdcrime twdnews twdpolice tweed tweed heads tweed heads local courts
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Farm worker stole equipment, traded it for cash

        Premium Content Farm worker stole equipment, traded it for cash

        News A man was convicted in Gatton court for stealing from his employer and selling the items for cash.

        Disability access works near completion in Gatton

        Premium Content Disability access works near completion in Gatton

        News The construction coincides with International Day of People with Disability

        Young motorcyclist killed on highway near Toogoolawah

        Premium Content Young motorcyclist killed on highway near Toogoolawah

        News A person has died after a two vehicle crash last night. DETAILS HERE:

        IN COURT: Drug user’s ‘stiff fine’ doesn’t deter bad habit

        Premium Content IN COURT: Drug user’s ‘stiff fine’ doesn’t deter bad habit

        Crime A Lockyer Valley drug user has not been deterred by a previous “stiff fine”...