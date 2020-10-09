Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Statue of Justice with scales in lawyer office. Legal law, advice and justice concept.
Statue of Justice with scales in lawyer office. Legal law, advice and justice concept.
News

Alleged slaying of Coast grandfather back in court

Jessica Cook
9th Oct 2020 3:30 AM | Updated: 10:16 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE alleged stabbing murder of a Pialba grandfather was back before the court on Thursday.

Noel Nicholas Hilder, 64, is accused of stabbing 58-year-old Wayne John Thackrah in January last year.

Mr Thackrah died nine days after he was allegedly attacked outside his unit on Alice St.

Noel Nicholas Hilder faces charges 11 charges, including murder, going armed to cause fear and possession of a knife in a public place.

The case was adjourned for another four weeks to allow him to get further legal advice.

More Stories

Show More
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        LETTERS: Why is our government fixated on tax cuts?

        Premium Content LETTERS: Why is our government fixated on tax cuts?

        Letters to the Editor “I REALLY cannot see why our Federal government is fixated on tax cuts.”

        $10b body blow: Why travel industry needs your help

        $10b body blow: Why travel industry needs your help

        Travel Border closures and COVID-19 costing tourism $10b per month

        Calling footy fans: Enjoy semi-finals and junior gala day

        Premium Content Calling footy fans: Enjoy semi-finals and junior gala day

        Rugby League Kids kick off massive day of rugby league excitement at North Ipswich Reserve on...

        Cops bust three alleged Laidley drug dealers during raid

        Premium Content Cops bust three alleged Laidley drug dealers during raid

        Crime THREE alleged Laidley drug dealers have been busted by police.