Jake Scott Ashman, 22, walking into his first appearance at Maryborough Magistrates Court over a charge of murder. Photo - Annie Perets
News

MURDER CASE: Stabbing accused back in court

Carlie Walker
25th Mar 2021 5:00 AM
A man accused of murdering his neighbour has had his case briefly mentioned in Maryborough Magistrates Court.

Jake Scott Ashman, 23, stands accused of stabbing his neighbour Darren Ints to death in Granville before attempting to go shopping with the dead man's credit card.

Mr Ints was about a month away from turning 50 when he was found dead by neighbours inside his Cambridge St unit.

Mr Ashman is charged with murder, attempted fraud, assaults occasioning bodily harm and two counts of entering a dwelling and committing an indictable offence.

He did not appear in court during the committal mention.

The charges will be back in court on May 4.

