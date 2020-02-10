Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The man charged with murder over the death of Alexis Parkes, who was critically injured when her house went up in flames last week, has refused to face court.
The man charged with murder over the death of Alexis Parkes, who was critically injured when her house went up in flames last week, has refused to face court.
Crime

Murder accused refuses to face court over fire death

by Elise Williams, Isabella Magee
10th Feb 2020 3:04 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE man allegedly responsible for the death of a Chermside mother today refused to face court, charged with his former partner's murder.

James Morton Mason, 43, from Spring Hill, was today due to appear at Brisbane Magistrates Court after his attempted murder charge was upgraded to murder, following the death of his alleged victim early yesterday.

Police allege Mason intentionally set Alexis Parkes' Bundal St property ablaze before he fled the scene on February 5.

Ms Parkes, 50, passed away in hospital just days after she was pulled from her burning home by emergency services.

Alexis Parkes’ Bundal Street home was completely gutted by the blaze. Picture: AAP/Image Sarah Marshall
Alexis Parkes’ Bundal Street home was completely gutted by the blaze. Picture: AAP/Image Sarah Marshall

Mason, who remains in the watch house, had his matters adjourned to next month after the court heard he refused to provide direction to his lawyer, and also refused to appear in the dock.

Alexis Parkes died in hospital after being rescued from a house fire in Chermside on Wednesday - Photo Supplied
Alexis Parkes died in hospital after being rescued from a house fire in Chermside on Wednesday - Photo Supplied

He will next appear at court via video link on March 9, charged with one count of arson and one count of murder.

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636. 

alexis parkes court crime domestic violence support james morton mason murder violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        IN COURT: Full list of 48 people in Gatton court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Full list of 48 people in Gatton court today

        News Every week the Gatton Star publishes a full list of those due in court

        UP FOR GRABS: Commercial block still for sale

        premium_icon UP FOR GRABS: Commercial block still for sale

        News What businesses do you want to see come to this Somerset town?

        Young bubs welcomed to the region with open arms

        premium_icon Young bubs welcomed to the region with open arms

        News The Lockyer Valley’s newest arrivals were given a proper welcome to the world.

        History on display as antique fair rolls into town

        premium_icon History on display as antique fair rolls into town

        News History on display on the weekend at the Esk Antiques fair.