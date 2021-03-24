Munce hit with three-month treatment ban

Trainer Chris Munce has indicated he will contest his three-month raceday treatment suspension, which he described as “unfair and harsh”.

Eagle Farm trainer Chris Munce will seek an internal review and immediate stay against a three-month suspension and $5000 fine for a raceday treatment charge.

The penalties follow a raid at Munce's stables in October last year.

Stewards ordered the scratching of Lady Brahmos from that day's Eagle Farm meeting following a stable inspection on October 3.

It was alleged Lady Brahmos received an injection in contravention of the rules of racing.

On February 17, stewards opened an inquiry where Munce pleaded guilty to a breach of the treatment rules and a charge of misleading stewards.

Acting Racing Integrity Commissioner Mark Ainsworth said the QRIC Integrity Investigations Team (IIT) and Stewards regularly carried out pre-race testing.

He said the charge involved Munce giving the horse an injection in contravention of the rules.

"These breaches of the rules are disappointing and despite the warnings and ongoing pre-race testing, they are an ongoing problem for the integrity of the sport," he said.

"Racing participants should be aware we are out there testing, and their practises are being scrutinised so if they are breaking the rules they will be caught," he said.

Munce's suspension will commence on April 2 and end on July 2.

It means he can have runners at Saturday's Doomben meeting.

Munce says the penalty was ”harsh and unfair”. Picture: AAP

In a letter sent to his owners, Munce said he would vigorously contest the penalty.

He said the matter involved the horse being given a vitamin within one day of it racing.

"I consider it harsh and unfair and certainly not in line with similar penalties imposed by stewards, for offences of this nature," Munce wrote.

"No illegal or prohibited substances have ever been or ever will be provided to horses in my care."

Munce added he felt the penalty was grossly unfair.

Munce has been training at Eagle Farm racecourse since 2015 after a long and decorated career as a jockey.

He rode about 2000 career winners, including 42 Group 1 winners, after riding his first winner in July 1987.

Munce has trained 303 winners including seven in stakes company.

He is currently seventh in the state trainers' premiership with 47 winners and sixth in the metropolitan premiership with 20 winners.

Munce's apprentice Justin Huxtable is leading this season's metropolitan junior riders premiership.

In 2007, Munce served two years jail after being convicted of betting offences in Hong Kong.

Originally published as Munce hit with three-month treatment ban