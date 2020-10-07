Mum’s terror as home goes up in flames

The home of a Goodna family was destroyed in a fire that tore through the building on Tuesday afternoon. Photo: Ebony Graveur

A MOTHER and her two sons were lucky to escape a horror house fire which engulfed their home late Tuesday afternoon.

Entering the playroom at the front of her Goodna home, Apryl Trinidad was horrified to discover a fire had started and was rapidly filling the room with thick smoke.

Her 5-year-old son lay on the floor, unconscious.

Vergel Trinidad was at work when his wife called him, distraught, breaking the news to him that their home was engulfed in flames.

"She said the smoke alarm just started and there was already fire and (our son) was lying on the floor, unconscious," Mr Trinidad said.

The fire spread from one room to the rest of the house. Photo: Ebony Graveur

"She couldn't see because it was all black.

"She started screaming and calling for help - she went into the middle of the street trying to stop cars to ask for help."

The low-set brick home on Caldwell Street caught alight after the family returned from school.

Police probe cause of house fire

The blaze quickly spread from one room to the rest of the house.

Six fire crews rushed to the scene, with the first truck arriving about 4.30pm.

By the time Mr Trinidad arrived, the fire had been extinguished but his house was completely destroyed.

The home was completely destroyed. Photo: Ebony Graveur

"(My wife) is traumatised and keeps saying they almost died, especially our boy who was lying on the floor," Mr Trinidad said.

A neighbour came to the rescue, jumping two fences to get into the property and help the family escape.

The family-of-four from the Philippines was just beginning a new life.

"It's kind of sad because they're just starting a life here in Australia - I just brought them here," Mr Trinidad said.

The cause of the fire is still unknown. Photo: Ebony Graveur

"We were just waiting for their residency to come up.

"All this can be replaced - but my wife and the boys can't be."

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

If you are in a position to offer any help to the family, please contact the Queensland Times here.

