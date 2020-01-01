Menu
Mum’s shock as engine bursts into flames

by RUSTY WOODGER
1st Jan 2020 7:16 PM
A mother and her infant child had a lucky escape on Wednesday after their car became engulfed in flames while driving through Belmont.

The woman was driving a Holden Captiva along Mt Pleasant Rd about 5.30pm when smoke began billowing from her engine.

She was forced to pull the vehicle over near the corner of Thomson St, before quickly plucking her child from the car as flames took hold.

Picture: Peter Ristevski
A mother and her infant child fled from their car after it caught fire on Mt Pleasant Road, Belmont. Picture: Peter Ristevski
Belmont CFA senior station officer Gavin Fitzgerald praised the woman for her speedy actions.

"She pulled over and she was fantastic in getting her child out in a quick time before the car became engulfed in fire," he said.

"She was lucky she could pull over on the side of the road."

Mr Fitzgerald said while the mother and the approximately one-year-old child were uninjured, they were "clearly shaken" by the event.

The Belmont truck worked alongside a Geelong CFA pumper to bring the blaze under control within a matter of minutes.

Mr Fitzgerald said thick acrid smoke from the vehicle had caused havoc for motorists using the road, while he said the car had been left substantially damaged.

"It will be a write-off, I reckon," he said.

