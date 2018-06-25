Mum's incredible Kmart bedroom hacks go viral
THE year is 2018, and the only thing we like more than budget-friendly home items, is awesome ways to hack them into expensive-looking budget home items.
Alicia, a Gold Coast mum and creator of My Burleigh Reno on Instagram has been wowing the internet with some incredible Kmart home hacks that can make any room look like a million bucks, for a tiny fraction of the price.
Luxe for less
Alicia's small touches are what make her hacks so popular. Take her simple upstyling of the popular Scandi shoe rack. Just some fabric and a staple gun are all you need to step these up into something gorgeous and unique.
My most commonly asked question is "where did you get your bench from"? To all my new followers the bench you see throughout my feed & mainly found at the end of my bed is the Scandi Shoe Rack from @kmartaus for $35. I have simply recovered this item in fabric (for under $8) using a staple gun. I have 3 different covered shoe racks throughout my home. I'll list instructions below.

INSTRUCTIONS You will need a piece of fabric measuring at least 1m x 400m, scissors and a staple gun.
1.Place fabric so it's even across the existing soft padding 
2.Find the first button and cut a small hole into fabric and stretch over the button 
3.Start to staple the fabric in place smoothing out any creases. I left the rounded corners for last. 
4. Repeat step 3 with the second button

I kept the existing buttons for contrast but you may cover them if you like
Or get weaving...
Want to turn that plain old basket into a boho-chic designer piece? Just get to weaving.
Alicia uses Jute rope from the craft section of Kmart to create these beautiful tasselss that dress up any basket.
I am still getting so many questions on how I made these tassels. So here you go ladies, Swipe for a tutorial.

Basket & Jute Rope from @Kmart. I made 15 tassels in total using 3-4 rolls of Jute. One of my lovely followers informed me you can buy a large roll of jute from bunnings in the Rope section for only $10.
Creative ways to DIY your own decor
Alicia doesn't just add a few tassels to things, she straight out creates all new items from things you might not have thought of.
Take these cool throw pillows, they're actually made up of placemats sewn together! The two placemats used to create the pillow are from Kmart for $3 each, they're sewn with Jute twine from Bunnings and raffia from Spotlight.
KMART HACK - under $10 Raffia throw cushion made from 2 placemats ($3ea) Joined with jute twine & finished off with some raffia fringing. I filled this little cutie with plastic bags! Thanks for the tip @bohodreamingbythesea. I used my tweezers to thread both materials through the mats & lightly sprayed with water to reshape as a cushion (I used jute twine from bunnings & raffia from Spotlight).

Also featured is my door mat hack turned into a floor cushion & my Scandi shoe rack hack recovered in faux leather, both from @kmartaus.
Not just Kmart
This creative mama isn't just Kmart focussed, just check out this awesome Bunnings hack that turns seagrass placemats into cute baskets and pot holders using just a bit of string. Not bad for $1.95!
Thank you @bunnings for sharing my seagrass floor mat hack. For all my new followers coming across and would love to know how to make these all you need is a mat or two ($1.95ea) and some jute Rope also found in the rope aisle of Bunnings. (I've used a slightly thicker jute rope from Kmart in pics shown here).

Mats are simply folded or joined depending on what style or shape you're after and secured by the rope. Its that easy! Mats slip over the plastic black pots, the ones I have made do not have a base unless it's folded. You can add tassels, fringing, plaits, macrame, shells. Cut them to size, Whatever takes your fancy.
Be right back, I'm just going to dash out and go on a quick hack based shopping trip...
This story originally appeared on Kidspot and has been republished with permission.