Mum’s incredible 48kg weight-loss journey

In just 10 months the Mooloolah resident has shed 48kg and reignited her passion for life.

Alex went from 115kg to 62kg and now sits comfortably at 67kg after building muscle mass in an eight-week challenge.

The mum of two young girls said she had a lightbulb moment after seeing an unrecognisable photo of herself when she was at her heaviest.

"After my second daughter Hattie's birth my weight ballooned as I wasn't able to breastfeed … I was miserable and was probably a prime candidate for postpartum depression," she said.

"After sitting on the couch endlessly I found something called Changing Habits from a friend who had done the '4 Phase Fat Loss Protocol' and that basically kick-started my journey to losing the weight and becoming fit and healthy.

"It helped me lose over 40kg - and keep it off forever. Something I was never able to before with any diet, and trust me, I tried them all."

Alex said she avoided exercise at all costs before trying the AntiGravity fitness classes at CircStudios in Warana.

"I started going there 12 hours a week when we first moved to the Sunshine Coast just over four years ago," she said.

Alex Lyons has lost 50kg doing Anti Gravity Aerial Yoga. Photo: John McCutcheon / Sunshine Coast Daily

"I'd never been one for exercising and once I went to Circs, I got used to moving my body.

"After going to classes for two years and selling my own business, the owner asked if I'd be interested in becoming an instructor and I said yes.

"From aerial arts to AntiGravity fitness classes, the benefits to your body are limitless.

"You work on your core, tone, stability, strength and it helps with your body awareness."

Prior to joining the CircStudios team, Alex owned her own textiles company which she was awarded a prestigious Telstra Business Award for.

"That was unlike any other experience," Alex said.

Along with being a certified level 2 AntiGravity instructor, Alex also runs her own blog, The Lyons Life, where she shares insights on her weight-loss journey.