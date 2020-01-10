Mum’s ‘genius’ $1.50 trolley trick

Mum’s ‘genius’ $1.50 supermarket trick to keep her child quiet, goes viral

An Aussie mother's "genius" trick for keeping her child quiet while grocery shopping has gone viral.

The woman managed to clock more than 7500 likes and generated hundreds of comments from fellow parents praising her for her cheap idea.

In the group, the clever mum revealed all you need is a $1.50 ice tray from Kmart, a couple of stroller pegs and tasty snacks to fill it up, and just like that, you won't hear a peep from your child.

"When snacks are life, we shop with a whole buffet," she posted.

"One giant ice cube tray full of snacks and two stroller clips kept my little one happy the entire trip!"

An Aussie mum used pram pegs to attach a $1.50 ice tray filled with snacks to a trolley to keep her son quiet while grocery shopping. Picture: Facebook / KmartMumsAustralia

She popped her son into the seat of the supermarket trolley, clipped the two pegs to the handle and the ice tray and then filled it up with various snacks, including sultanas, cereal and rice cakes.

Her caption was accompanied by a picture of her little boy in the trolley with his gourmet snack tray in front of him.

The idea was quickly branded "genius" and "brilliant" by Facebook users inspired by the post.

"I was just looking at this. Better then giving her the phone every time," one woman wrote.

"So cool tho (sic) I see mine getting un clipped eventually but still awesome idea," a second person said.

"Love this idea!!!" a third simply wrote.

Others shared their experience on what best kept their kids settled during a grocery visit.

"I'm the mum that ends up taking open packets of strawberries to the cash register cos my kid wanted snacks on the shop!" one woman explained.

Many continued to thank the original poster for the "awesome" idea.

"Love this thanks for sharing my daughter just loves to eat when we're shopping."

Another mum recently revealed how she transformed her son’s nursery using a $3 sponge to create a textured wall. Picture: Facebook

The mum's trick comes days after a fellow mother was blasted for having kids in a shopping trolley.

It sparked a furious debate on social media after the woman revealed she was "told off" by another shopper for having her two kids in the front of the trolley.

The woman recently took to a Sydney mum's Facebook page to share a snap of her kids sitting in a Coles trolley, saying she had been told this was "illegal".

It generated plenty of debate, with many discussing the weight restrictions on shopping trolleys.

"Illegal? Sure they probably exceed the weight limit but who really cares," said one person in response to the mum.

"It's kind of a shame the person who told you didn't try to explain more kindly."

Another said although they didn't think it was "illegal", they said it wasn't recommended.

"Probably not illegal, but also not a wise idea because of the potential risk of the trolley falling if the weight becomes unbalanced as the kids move," they said.

Some of those chiming in said they thought 18kg was the limit for a trolley. The mum said her kids likely weighed 35kg together.

The mum’s snack trick comes after a fellow mother was blasted for having two kids in a shopping trolley. Picture: Facebook



Christine Erskine, a spokeswoman for Kidsafe New South Wales, told news.com.au that transporting children in trolleys wasn't illegal - but there was a safety issue.

"Parents need to make a judgment call around the size or age of a child they place in the front section of the trolley, along with the use of seatbelts," Ms Erskine said.

"While it isn't illegal to place bigger children in the front of a trolley, this isn't suggested as a trolley can topple over if it becomes unbalanced."

A Coles spokeswoman said after checking the photo it appeared the woman was using the correct trolley to transport her two children.

"Most Coles stores have a selection of specialty trolleys available for our customers' convenience," she said.

"These include baby capsule, twin and twin toddler trolleys as well as trolleys for those with limited mobility.

"We encourage parents ensure their children fit safely in the seat and use the seatbelts where provided."