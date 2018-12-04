Menu
Login
Offbeat

Horror at ‘cruel’ Christmas post

by Ally Foster
4th Dec 2018 5:53 AM

HORRIFIED social media users slammed a mum as "cruel" when she revealed what she was planning to serve for Christmas dinner. But is it really so bad?

A mum, Sophie, decided to take to Facebook to ask advice after being faced with a difficult dilemma regarding Christmas.

"Feel this may upset some people so apologies in advance if this is a sensitive topic," she wrote.

She explains that her family has had a rough year financially and they don't have enough money for their "usual big Christmas dinner".

She goes on to ask if it would be "wrong" to eat the family pets instead.

"We live on five acres and have loads of chickens, a goat, and a pet pig," she said.

"Would it be wrong to cook them for Christmas? Not the goat, just two of the chickens and the pig?"

She then asks, if they do decide to cook them, should she tell her children or not say anything or just replace them when they have the money.

Many believed there was nothing wrong with eating the animals and that the kids should know it is a "part of life".

"We knew as kids that the lambs we ate used to be the ones we fed and played with at our uncle's farm," one person said.

Another wrote: "I think you should do what you have to, if that's your option then take it."

But other users found the idea horrifying and couldn't believe she was even considering it.

"I'd never eat a pet. How cruel to the kids losing a member of the family for one meal," one person said.

"I think I'd rather have a veggie Christmas than eat my pets," another added.

Do you think it is okay to eat the family pets?
Do you think it is okay to eat the family pets?
christmas editors picks parenting

Top Stories

    Conditions could cause a spike in pest numbers

    Conditions could cause a spike in pest numbers

    News Growers are being warned dry weather and the potential for a hot summer could mean certain pests become more difficult to control.

    Country racing's best galloper trained in Gatton

    Country racing's best galloper trained in Gatton

    Horses Inaugural Country Cup comes home to Gatton.

    Schultz scores double century in summer heat

    Schultz scores double century in summer heat

    Sport Batsman find their rhythm half way through the season.

    Christmas carnival sets the bar high

    Christmas carnival sets the bar high

    News Town Christmas parties are officially under way after Friday.

    Local Partners