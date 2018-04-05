Mum's birth distress at Dalby Hospital

BAD EXPERIENCE: Chantelle Steinberg had to give birth to her daughter Ruby at the Toowoomba Hospital.

A DALBY mother has recounted her traumatic birthing experience at the Dalby Hospital, and has said she will never give birth in the town again.

Following on from reports that Chinchilla mothers were being transported to Dalby Hospital to give birth due to a lack of resources, Chantelle Steinberg has come forward to say she was transported to Toowoomba Hospital.

Just more than a year ago, Miss Steinberg gave birth to her daughter Ruby, but the arrival of her first child didn't go to script.

"I went into labour at 12 o'clock the night before and I went up to the Dalby Hospital at 4 o'clock in the morning and I said to them 'I think I'm in labour' and they said 'alright well come into the room and we'll check you out'," Miss Steinberg said.

"They hooked me up and then they've looked at each other and said 'we have no beds, we have no staff, so you're going to have to go home and put your feet up until something happens.... come back when you feel like you can't handle it any more.

"I went home and then I went back up at about 6am because I knew I was in labour... a nurse came in and gave me some morphine and then a doctor came in and said 'you're not going to like what I'm going to say... we're putting you in an ambulance to Toowoomba.

"I said 'no you're not, I've got a five-year-old sister I'm baby sitting at the moment, the father is in Dalby and I want to have it here'.

"They said I had no option because they had no staff... apparently they had eight people in labour that day.

"The whole way to Toowoomba it was bumpy, it was uncomfortable and I was in so much pain."

By the time Miss Steinberg got to the Toowoomba Hospital it was after 7am, hours after she initially went into labour.

Miss Steinberg doesn't personally blame the staff at the Dalby Hospital for her experience, more so Queensland Health for an under-resourced facility.

However, Darling Downs Hospital and Health's Bronwyn Luxon, who is the facility manager at the Dalby Hospital, said there wasn't an issue with staffing or beds.

"There are enough beds and staff, including a full complement of midwives and suitably qualified doctors, to support the birth service at the Dalby Hospital," Ms Luxon said.

"However, not all local women deliver their babies in Dalby. Sometimes, due to a clinical need such as premature labour, women are transferred to a more suitable tertiary hospital that is able to safely care for a mother and baby or babies.

"Each case is assessed individually with the safety of the mother and her baby or babies at the heart of every clinical decision."

Though this is little comfort for women who have been in the same situation as Miss Steinberg.

"It was the worst, I would never have a baby in Dalby again."