Menu
Login
Facebook
Lifestyle

Mums are going crazy for Bunnings’ cheap food container set

by Alexandra Carlton
15th May 2019 2:30 PM

First there was Coles, then Woolworths. After that Kmart got in on the act.

But now it seems like Bunnings has delivered a final, fatal blow to the competition in the great race for the perfect set of kitchen storage containers.

The hardware store's 17 piece set costs just - wait for it - $6.95.

Each pack comes with a range of square and rectangle plastic container of various sizes. At that price, each piece costs around 40 cents each.

Budgeting pages on Facebook are going mad for the thrifty kitchen swag, with various mums tagging each other and pointing out that the 17-piece set is better value than almost all the competitors.

Bunnings

The set has been welcomed with much more enthusiasm than its Coles counterpart, which shoppers can collect using a 'credits' system.

Shoppers get one container credit for spending $20, and the containers 'cost' five to 18 credits. So for one 'free' container shoppers need to spend at least $200, as Kidspot reported last month.

"That is a shocking price for one container," one user wrote.

Another said, "I'd rather buy a set of containers or whenever they are on sale, grab what I need."

One shopper said, "OK if you regularly shop at Coles but not enough incentive to change to Coles."

But 17 containers for under a tenner with a Bunnings sausage thrown in for lunch? That's worth getting the kids into the car for a trip to Bunnings next weekend.

This originally appeared on Kidspot and has been republished with permission.

More Stories

bunnings hack household lifestyle marie kondo organisation
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Holly gets promoted to mayor before graduating school

    Holly gets promoted to mayor before graduating school

    News Year 11 student Holly Berlin might not have the key to the city, but she knows what it's like to live a day in the shoes of the mayor

    Business owner uses basic concept to continue success

    Business owner uses basic concept to continue success

    News Gary and his father used their experience to do almost any job.

    Goods made from 'blood, sweat and tears' for sale

    Goods made from 'blood, sweat and tears' for sale

    News A different kind of markets we

    Candidates leave local council in the dark

    Candidates leave local council in the dark

    News The region's most important issues revealed.