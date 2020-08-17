Mum’s anguish after teen son killed on notorious road

Police are preparing a report for the coroner after the death of a Browns Plains teen who died after he was hit by a car crossing one of the southeast's most notorious roads.

The 14-year-old's death was added to the state's escalating road toll which hit 157 on Monday after one of the worst weekend's on the state's roads this year.

Paramedics treat a teenage boy hit by a car on Browns Plains Rd last week.



The incident happened on the busy Browns Plains Rd on Friday, when the boy and his mate were making the most of an Ekka public holiday.

The tragedy followed the deaths of three people in a two-vehicle crash on the Gold Coast and of a 55-year-old female cyclist from Wamuran, west of Caboolture on Sunday.

The boy, who was on his bike, and his friend who was on a scooter, were crossing the busy road between First and Second avenues just after 11.30am.

A Browns Plains Rd resident, who did not want to be named, heard the crash and rushed to the front veranda, which overlooked the scene.

His partner rushed to the roadside to help.

"They were crossing in front of our house but there was a car parked on the road blocking their view down the road," she said.

Marsden scooter rider Zach Burgess on the busy Browns Plains Rd where a 14-year-old boy was hit by a car last week.



"One child started crossing and didn't get hit but the second child ran out after the first child and got hit.

"He was pretty out of it when I got down there to help police.

"The child's mother arrived in a car but she was very, very upset and police kept her away on the other side of the road while the ambulance officers were there.

"I spoke to the lady who was driving while the paramedics were there and she was very upset.

"We often see kids dart across the road to go to a laneway on the other side of the road but this was a complete accident and a tragedy."

The boy's devastated uncle Dale Arthur, from Moree in New South Wales, said the anguish was amplified because he could not get into Queensland to be with his brother because of the COVID restrictions.

"I don't want to say too much out of respect for everyone involved, other than sadly the boy did not survive it."

Ambulance officers at the scene.

Stepfather to the boy on the scooter Joseph Wijtenburg, said his stepson was devastated.

"That was his best mate," he said.

"At the moment, my stepson is sad but he is dealing with what's happened in his own way.

"He feels bad and we are trying to stay positive for all parties concerned.

"We are in contact with the mother."

Principals from the two main high schools in the area, Marsden State High's Andrew Peach and Kingston State College's Francine Barker, both said they would be emphasising road rules and the importance of wearing helmets when riding bikes.

Marsden scooter rider Zach Burgess, 20, said he crossed Browns Plains Rd at the site every day and was concerned about the lack of patrolled crossings for students and younger kids.

"The speed limit is 70km/h along here but even 40km/h in a school zone can be enough to really injure someone who is not paying attention." he said.

Originally published as Mum's anguish after teen son killed on notorious road