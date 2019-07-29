Twin deaths: Mum’s agony over hot car ‘mistake’

Juan Rodriguez left his twin babies Luna and Phoenix in his car. Picture: Facebook

WARNING: Distressing

The mum of the one-year-old twins who died in their dad's hot car as he went to work called the tragedy "my absolute worst nightmare".

Juan Rodriguez has been charged with two counts each of criminally negligent homicide and manslaughter after he "forgot" his twin son and daughter, Phoenix and Luna, were inside his hot Honda Accord for nearly eight hours as he worked a shift at a Bronx Veterans Affairs hospital on Friday, the NY Post reports.

Marissa Rodriquez has since spoken out about the horror situation, stating she's standing by her husband.

Juan Rodriguez has been charged with two counts criminally negligent homicide and manslaughter after he “forgot” his twin son and daughter, Phoenix and Luna, were inside his hot Honda Accord for nearly eight hours on Friday. Picture: Facebook

"I will never get over this loss, and I know he will never forgive himself for this mistake," Mrs Rodriguez said in a statement to NBC New York of her husband. "This was a horrific accident, and I need him by my side to go through this together."

Mrs Rodriguez explained she needed to be with her husband - a disabled Iraq war veteran who friends and neighbours described as a doting dad - as they process the shared trauma side-by-side.

"Though I am hurting more than I ever imagined possible, I still love my husband," she said. "He is a good person and great father, and I know he would've never done anything to hurt our children intentionally."

His wife Marissa Rodriquez (left) is standing by him, describing the incident as a ‘horrific accident’. Picture: Facebook

After posting $100,000 ($A144,787) bail on Saturday afternoon at Bronx criminal court, video showed Juan Rodriguez rushing into an embrace with his waiting wife.

To cheers and applause from emotional family and friends, Mr Rodriguez then jumped into the back seat of a black SUV, which sped off past a throng of media.

On Friday, the two babies were found dead and foaming at the mouth in the back of a car according to reports.

"I killed my babies!" the 39-year-old reportedly told cops at the scene upon learning of their deaths.

Juan Rodriguez made the grim discovery of his two children in the car on Friday and has since been charged. Picture: WABC

Reports state he parked his Honda Accord at 8am and returned to the vehicle at 4pm after his shift as a social worker for the Veterans Administration ended.

He's said to have only realised the babies were inside after he had driven for two blocks.

It later emerged the dad was meant to have taken the children to daycare.

Peter Khoury, head of media for NRMA, told news.com.au last year incidents of children and pets being left in hot cars by mistake is far more common than people think.

"The majority of cases are actually not intentional," he said. "So, the mum or dad are putting the groceries in the boot of the car and they'll put the baby in first and give them something to play with - but the child ends up pushing the button and locking themselves in the car.

"When we attend, the parents are usually more distressed than the child.

"Having said that, there are a large group of people leaving children in cars intentionally and walking off, and more often than not, it's a passer-by that sees the child."

This article originally appeared on The NY Post and was reproduced with permission