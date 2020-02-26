Mum’s 3-day old lunch box sparks debate

A mum’s lunch box prepping efforts have been slammed by other parents. Picture: Facebook/Lunchbox mums

A mother who packs her daughter's lunch box three days in advance has hit out at fellow parents who shamed her for giving her child "stale food".

The mum-of-two recently took to Facebook to share snaps showing her meal prep efforts, including how she had packed her five-year-old's lunch box with a ham and cheese croissant, pretzels, a roll, crisps and a sandwich.

"Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday lunches done for Miss 5," she captioned a post shared with the Facebook group Lunchbox Mums, The Sun reported.

While her photos and her comments racked up hundreds of likes, some parents were quick to point out the food would go stale after a few days

The mum revealed she preps her daughter’s lunch box three days in advance. Picture: Facebook/Lunchbox mums

Despite her assuring all the food stays fresh in the fridge, other mums claimed they wouldn't eat a three-day-old sandwich, let alone feed it to their kids.

"Any tricks to keeping biscuits/chips still crispy?" one mum asked. "I have tried prepping lunches like this and the little one says they are soft and soggy because I put them in the fridge."

Other mums weren't so friendly, and said they had managed to juggle multiple kids and a full-time job - and still had time to make lunches for the day ahead.

"No matter what I have on each day I still pack their sandwiches that morning," one wrote.

Another said: "I often get other stuff ready the night before but never their sandwiches.

"And as for judging I don't think you should judge my time either … Last year I was working 11 hours some days then on top of that feeding animals for an hour each morning and afternoon but still managed to pack lunches each morning."

She continued: "Don't worry I do four lunches every morning. I wouldn't eat three-day old sandwiches so wouldn't expect the kids to eat it lol."

Rather than take being criticised for her efforts, the mum hit back and said so far she's never had a complaint from her kids.

Mums on the Facebook post said she was shocked others had been so quick to judge. Picture: Facebook/Lunchbox mums

"When you work full-time, eight hours a day and not getting home until after 6pm," she said.

"I eat a three-day old sandwich, my girls never complain and I always check, please don't be so quick to judge.

"And all the food stays fresh and I always check it.

"I feel some of these people are under the impression I make my child eat food that doesn't stay good!"

She added there are some foods, like popcorn and apples, which she doesn't pack until the night before.

Other mums weighing in on the debate said it was worth noting restaurant food is rarely fresh.

Mum reacts to lunch box shaming. Picture: Facebook/Lunchbox mums

"I hope all these people commenting about not eating sandwiches that have been made three days in advance never eat at restaurants, like ever," one said.

Another wrote: "Your mind would be blown with how far in advance food is made or how long some food has actually been sitting in the cold room before it makes it onto your plate."

After receiving a torrent of abuse, the meal-prep mum said her confidence had been knocked and it was unlikely she'd post again.

'KEEP YOUR OPINIONS TO YOURSELF'

"After posting my child's three days worth of lunches and a couple of the comments that were received, makes me now feel very hesitant about posting again," she said.

"Yes I make my children's lunches in advance (I do the same for my work lunch), and while this might not work for some people as some can juggle lunches the night before or the morning of, shouldn't give anyone a reason to judge someone who does it differently.

"Or try to think they are doing any better as they can do it in the morning. If you don't like the way one person does something, simply keep your opinion to yourself."

Do you think it's okay to prep kids lunch boxes days in advance? Let us know your thoughts below.

The article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission