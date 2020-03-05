Menu
'Mum, you might even die': Girl's heartbreaking text

by Emily Toxward
5th Mar 2020 6:33 AM
PANIC buying of toilet paper and excessive coronavirus chatter is fuelling fears in kids that their parents and grandparents are going to die, with parents told to "turn it off".

One 11-year-old messaged her mother saying: "We are all probably getting the coronavirus and people have already bought all the toilet paper possible. And I'm worried if nanny and grandad get it they will die as they are old and health problems. You might even die as you have health problems."

 

A text message a daughter sent to her mother about the coronavirus.
Bond University psychologist Dr Peta Stapleton has warned parents off exposing their children to too much coronavirus news, instead explaining the situation in an age-appropriate manner.

She said children absorbed everything they saw and heard but unfortunately didn't have the ability to understand it or process it as rationally.

"My advice really is to turn it off when kids are in earshot, not just the TV but the news in car and on the kitchen radio," she said.

"Don't assume they aren't absorbing everything around them. The messages we are telling our kids are sticking, so be very careful what you expose them to and what you say."

Advice for parents.

  • Turn off the rolling coverage
  • Be truthful and calm
  • Ask them about their feelings
  • Monitor their use of social media

