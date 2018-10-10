Mum trying to get son a date backfires

A NAVY mum's lighthearted post about why her son was still single has gloriously backfired and instead ended with the whole family being trolled on Twitter.

Earlier this week, Marla Reynolds took to Twitter to praise her son for his achievements in the Navy and suggested why he might still be single, tagging "radical feminists" at the end of her message.

Pieter Hanson was brutally mocked online.

The #HimToo hashtag was started as a direct response to #MeToo and was recently adopted by supporters of Brett Kavanaugh, who was sworn in as a US Supreme Court Justice earlier this week.

Unsurprisingly, the tweet went viral and Marla's son Pieter became the subject of thousands of memes.

This is MY son. He graduated #1 from the University of Flavortown. He was awarded three banging fajita poppers. He was #1 in flamin' hot crunch. He won't go on solo dates due to the current climate of false accusations of taking the last slice of pizza. I VOTE. #HimToo pic.twitter.com/4DY151a2W7 — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) October 9, 2018

This is MY sun. He graduated #1 in THE SOLAR SYSTEM. He is a star who respects planets. He won't go on solo orbits because his gravitational pull is so strong that one day he will explode! I VOTE. #HimToo pic.twitter.com/FXe5ipyOSM — Zack Bornstein (@ZackBornstein) October 9, 2018

The attention went global - and ended with Pieter's brother Jon weighing in and explaining their mum had "made it up".

My brother is trending on twitter because of my moms ridiculous tweet. I’m a mixture of laughing hard and feeling bad for him. #HimToo pic.twitter.com/YG93x9ikii — Jon Hanson (@DancinJonHanson) October 9, 2018

Even Pieter eventually broke his silence, creating his own Twitter to explain what had gone on.

"That was my Mom. Sometimes the people we love do things that hurt us without realising it. Let's turn this around. I respect and #BelieveWomen . I never have and never will support #HimToo. I'm a proud Navy vet, Cat Dad and Ally. Also, Twitter, your meme game is on point," he wrote.