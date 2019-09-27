Mum to light way for cancer patients at Leukaemia walk

Margaret Holt's son Damien and his family attended Light the Night last year in Laidley.

MARGARET Holt will be carrying a blue lantern on October 4.

She will not be walking alone but will be joined by an army of lantern-carriers whose goal is to light the Laidley oval in support of those affected by leukaemia.

Coloured lanterns represent the different ways one might have been touched by the blood cancer: white for those currently fighting the disease; blue for their supporters, and gold for those remembering someone who lost their battle.

After her son Damien was diagnosed with cancer in 2013, Ms Holt joined the Leukaemia Foundation Lockyer-Brisbane Valley branch and now is urging people to do what they can for the charity.

At last year's event, Ms Holt, Damien, and his family walked together.

"It was the first year he was well enough to be able to walk a distance," Ms Holt said.

Now in remission, Damien is awaiting a kidney transplant.

"Because of the treatments he has had, he is now having kidney problems and is having dialyses for that," she said.

"He had a bone marrow transplant, which had to come from Germany because he couldn't get a match in Australia."

Ms Holt said the system in Australia meant people had to elect to be an organ donor whereas, in Germany, people were automatically organ donors - unless they actively opted out.

"We have to rely on people to say they want to be on the list," she said.

"Even before my son got sick, I was on the organ donor list and I think everyone should be on that list."

One way to support the Leukaemia Foundation in its fund raising, is to attend Light the Night for a lantern-lit walk.

"Anyone can join us and purchase a lantern, if they like or even just walk with us," Ms Holt said.

"All money raised will go towards the foundation."

A sausage sizzle and drinks will be available on the night as well as a little cakes and preserves stall with goodies on offer for purchase.

Event details:

WHAT: Light the Night walk

WHEN: Friday, October 4 from 5.30pm

WHERE: Laidley Recreation Grounds