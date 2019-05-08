Mum sues Etsy after baby ‘strangled by teething necklace’

A mum is suing online craft retailer Etsy after her son was strangled by a teething necklace, it has been reported.

Danielle Morin's son Deacon was found dead at daycare after he was strangled when the necklace tightened and did not release.

She was given the Baltic amber teething necklace, which is meant to help alleviate pain for babies, by a close friend who purchased it on the Etsy website, CBS Los Angeles reported.

The necklace is supposed to have a safety clasp that allows it to come off if pulled too tight but the one that was given to Danielle had a screw on clasp instead.

According to reports at the time of his death in December 2016, 18-month-old Deacon was strangled by his necklace while he was taking a nap at the daycare in Fontana, California.

He was found unresponsive and was taken to hospital but doctors were unable to save him and Danielle made the decision to turn off life support.

She said it "scares" her that other parents "need to go online to buy products and these products are dangerous products and aren't always safe".

"No parent should have to bury their child," she added.

Her lawyer, John Carpenter, said the Etsy is legally responsible for Deacon's death and has filed a lawsuit against the website and the Lithuanian company that provided the necklace.

"Baby necklaces should have a releasing safety clasp so that if there's any pulling on it, it releases," he said.

"This one that was purchased on etsy.com had a screw on clasp that could not be released so that when baby Deacon was hung up on something, it didn't release - it caused him to suffocate."

An Etsy spokesperson said: "Deacon's death was a great tragedy and our hearts are with his mother and family.

"While we understand the desire to take action, Etsy is a platform and did not make or directly sell this item.

"We believe the allegations should be directed at the criminally-negligent daycare providers or, if appropriate, the seller of the necklace.

"The seller has not had any products on our website since last year and we do not represent the seller in any way."

On its website Etsy says it "cannot and does not make any warranties about their quality, safety, or even their legality".

"Any legal claim related to an item you purchase must be brought directly against the seller of the item. You release Etsy from any claims related to items sold through our services."

This story originally appeared on The Sun and is republished here with full permission.