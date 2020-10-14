Mum stole morphine from ambulance to support her baby

The woman stole green whistles which she was planning on selling to support her baby. File photo

A YOUNG Tin Can Bay mother who stole morphine from an ambulance was planning on selling it to look after her baby, a Gympie court heard this week.

Taran Mae Louise Partridge fronted the Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday, after she was caught stealing and self administering drugs during an ambulance ride to hospital.

On September 7, the 26-year-old's mother called an ambulance after Partridge had been "vomiting in pain" for an hour.

While in the ambulance, Partridge illegally administered a dose of methoxyflurane (a pain killer alternative to morphine) to herself, and then stole several vials of morphine (green whistles).

The paramedics noticed the drugs were missing upon getting back to the station, and immediately reported it.

Police later spoke to Partridge and found four 1ml vials of morphine in the pocket of her pants, and she admitted to wanting to sell them to make money to support her baby.

Facing Gympie Magistrates Court this week, Partridge said she could not remember how they ended up in her pocket, and said she was "very dazed and confused" at the time of the offence.

The court heard Partridge was the mother to a four-month-old baby, and had been suffering from post-natal depression, and had been battling depression "on and off" prior to this.

Partridge pleaded guilty to entering premises and stealing, and possessing a controlled drug which was illegally obtained.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan sentenced Partridge to a term of probation on the first charge and convicted her without further punishment on the second.

"If you were going to sell these green whistles to buy baby formulas you're struggling financially," he said.

"Imposing a fine on you won't help … I'm going to offer you 12 months probation.

"You're a woman doing the best you can in hard times, you're still young."