Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A mum-of-four was arrested for public nuisance and obstruct and assault a police officer. Picture: File.
A mum-of-four was arrested for public nuisance and obstruct and assault a police officer. Picture: File.
Crime

Woman arrested after making 'spitting motion' at cops

Lacee Froeschl
12th Jan 2021 5:00 AM | Updated: 10:28 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A 31-year-old mum of four yelled "I want to get locked up, just arrest me" as police tried to move her away from residents in a house she threatened to "burn down".

Samantha Smith pleaded guilty to three charges at Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on January 7 including public nuisance and obstruct and assault a police officer.

The court heard on November 9, 2020 at 12.30pm, police were called to a Pialba address in relation to a disturbance involving Smith, several adults and children.

Dad who bashed stranger narrowly avoids jail time

Case of alleged serial twerker accused of assault adjourned

Smith agreed to leave the house and was "given time to pack her belongings and collect an item from her ex partner", the prosecution said.

When Smith left the she yelled from the footpath: "don't touch my s--t or I'll burn you all down".

The prosecution told the court police warned Smith she would be arrested if she continued to yell offensive language to which she responded "I want to get locked up, just arrest me".

The court heard Smith continued to swear and yell obscenities at the residents at the house.

As police continued to move her along Smith stated "I'm not going to let these c--ts manhandle me" and turned back toward the house.

A policeman used his arm to block her path when Smith then "made a spitting motion" towards the officer and was arrested.

Lawyer Michael Riedel made it clear that "she didn't actually spit".

He said the "ex partner" referred to was still her partner who was sitting in court on the day as support.

"In essence they simply had a dispute which got out of hand and she lost it," he said.

"She has a lot going on for her at the moment, she instructs me that her grandfather passed away in August and her nephew passed away in October."

The court heard Smith "really regrets this happening" and has since taken a variety of measures to address her issues including an anger management and mental health program.

Magistrate Stephen Guttridge fined Smith $650 and a conviction was recorded.

More Stories

assault police fccourt hervey bay magistrates court obstruct police public nuisance samantha smith
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Explained: Ten days of new restrictions after lockdown lift

        Premium Content Explained: Ten days of new restrictions after lockdown lift

        News Lockdown has been lifted but Greater Brisbane still faces 10 days of restrictions to avoid the spread of the UK variant of COVID-19. SEE THE FULL EXPLAINER.

        Lessons learned from 2011: MP’s memories of disaster

        Premium Content Lessons learned from 2011: MP’s memories of disaster

        News Shayne Neumann says there is still more work to be done to help the city prepare...

        Brisbane lockdown will end, masks to stay

        Premium Content Brisbane lockdown will end, masks to stay

        News Coronavirus Qld: Latest case news and lockdown update

        FULL LIST: Gatton Magistrates Court appearances today

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Gatton Magistrates Court appearances today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Gatton Magistrates Court on Monday.