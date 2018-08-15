Mum shocked after big croc sighting at mouth of CQ river

CROC SIGHTING: Nancy Towner won't let her kids near the mouth of the Boyne river after sighting a croc

CROC SIGHTING: Nancy Towner won't let her kids near the mouth of the Boyne river after sighting a croc Hannah Sbeghen

TANNUM Sands resident Nancy Towner often spends a quiet afternoon at the Boyne river but now she's reluctant to let her kids ever go swimming again after sighting a crocodile on Monday.

The mother-of-five said at about 12.30pm she looked up from where she was sun-baking and came face-to-face with the animal.

Less than 20m between her and the crocodile, Mrs Towner panicked.

The Boyne River mouth. Aerial Media Gladstone

"I just went into a state of shock," she said.

"I was sun baking and I think we must of scared each other, because when I sat up to take a photo it went under the water.

"I kept trying to get a photo but it didn't re-surface."

Crocs south of the Boyne River A map showing confirmed and reported sightings of crocodiles south of their accepted range.

Mrs Towner said she immediately called the Department of Environment and Science.

"I asked if there had been any more sightings in the same spot and apparently there had been," she said.

"My biggest concern is that I know plenty of kids who swim here including my own so it was a big shock."

According to recent data from the Department of Environment and Science a crocodile was reported near Bray Park boat ramp, Boyne Island last year in March.

The Gladstone Regional Council was contacted to deploy crocodile sighting signs and undergo routine monitoring.

Mrs Towner said she wasn't imagining the sighting.

"There isn't a sign at the spot I was at but I have seen what crocodiles look like and I wasn't imaging this," she said.

"I asked the DES if I should continue to let my kids swim there and they basically advised me that it was my choice, they couldn't stop me but it was not recommended.

"I think we need to let people know at least there might be a crocodile swimming around in the Boyne river."

GLADSTONE SIGHTINGS

Source: Dept of and Environment and Science

March, 2017: Crocodile reported near Bray Park boat ramp, Boyne Island.

February, 2016: Crocodile reported near Bray Park boat ramp, Boyne Island.

December, 2015: Crocodile reported at the mouth of Boyne River, Lilley's Beach, Gladstone.

August, 2015: Crocodile reported at the mouth of Wild Cattle Creek, Tannum Sands.

February, 2015: Crocodile reported in Calliope River, Gladstone.

November 1, 2014: Crocodile reported at South Trees Inlet, Gladstone.

November 24, 2014: Crocodile reported in Boyne River, between Boyne Island caravan park and South Trees Inlet.

2013: Nil sightings