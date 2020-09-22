Menu
IN COURT: A Darra woman was found with meth down her bra when searched by police in Laidley. (File Image)
Crime

Mum-of-four stashes meth in bra, cannabis in jacket

Ali Kuchel
22nd Sep 2020 9:00 AM
A WOMAN busted with a clip seal bag of meth down her bra and a bag of cannabis in her jacket has told police she was going to use the meth for her anxiety.

Koby Emily McGrady was given the drugs by a friend earlier that day to help deal with anxiety.

When police found her parked outside the public toilets on Drayton St, at Laidley, Ms McGrady told the police she planned to smoke the cannabis that night.

The Gatton Magistrates Court heard that police patted down Ms McGrady on September 7, at noon.

They found a clip seal packet of “green leafy substance” in her jacket and another in her bra.

During the pat down, police also found a white crystal substance in Ms McGrady’s bra, which police prosecutor senior constable Narelle Lowe said was believed to be methamphetamine.

Ms McGrady, 43, of Darra, who has four children aged between 24 and 12, had no drug history for 15 years, and is due to start a new role in the civil construction industry shortly.

Her lawyer said the cannabis and meth had been given to Ms McGrady following a mental breakdown, but she didn’t intend to use the meth.

Ms McGrady pleaded guilty to two counts of possessing a dangerous drug.

Magistrate Robert Tuura noted Ms McGrady’s “good character” and relatively clean history.

“You’re otherwise working and have a family; I’m not going to let this affect your employment.” He said.

“it’s a terrible error of judgment.”

Ms McGrady was finned $400, deferred to SPER.

A conviction was not recorded.

