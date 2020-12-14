Mum in shock after ‘huge’ tree smashes through roof

A tree crashed through the roof of Ella McCartney's home while her family was inside at Coolum. Picture: Patrick Woods

Ella McCartney is counting her blessings after a large tree came crashing through the roof of her Coolum home on Sunday night.

Just after 9pm, Ms McCartney was relaxing on the couch after a big afternoon run when a loud crash came thundering from above her head.

According to Ms McCartney, the "huge" tree pierced through the ceiling of their two-storey home leaving water bucketing into the lounge room.

The Coast mum was in shock as she tried to comfort her two young children when they came racing into the lounge room.

"My husband came running out, he felt the whole house shake," she said.

"I've always wanted a water feature and a skylight."

