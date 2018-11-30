Mum’s tragic death after boob job

Louise Harvey died of a blood clot after having cosmetic surgery. Picture: Facebook

A mum of three died from a blood clot 17 days after getting a tummy tuck and boob job from a firm that advertises during a hit UK reality show.

Beautician Louise Harvey, 36, booked the procedures after feeling self-conscious ever since the birth of her third child, The Sun reports.

Despite a family history of blood clots in her GP notes, she was allegedly sent home without any blood thinners and a little over two weeks after her $19,500 operation she collapsed at home, struggling to breathe.

She was taken to hospital, but died of a pulmonary embolism - a blood clot in one of the blood vessels in the lungs.

Louise's mum Linda, 52, said the family had a history of pulmonary embolisms, but said her daughter believed the op was safe.

"I want justice for my daughter," Linda said.

"They told her that having both procedures together would be better because she would not have to go through two lots of healing.

"They said she wouldn't have to pay twice for the anaesthetist and the stay in the room, even the trips down there.

"Louise went to the gym and she was always self-conscious after giving birth to her six-year-old.

"She had lost the weight and she just wanted to get rid of the loose skin. She was beautiful, but some people feel they want to do these things.

"When Louise told me about the double operation I was concerned because your body can only handle so much at a time."

Louise was mum to Kayleigh, 18, Owen, 11, and Jaxon, six. Linda is now raising the two young boys.

She added: "Louise had no background health issues, no high blood pressure or anything. She was as fit as a flea.

"But my nan died of a pulmonary embolism when she was 55. My other daughter has a history of them as well.

"And I know for a fact Louise had no blood thinners.

"We are deeply worried she has not had the right care.''

Louise is understood to have booked her "mummy makeover" after a consultation with the company Transform in her home city of Norwich, in the UK.

The young mum felt self-conscious after the birth of her third child. Picture: Facebook

The family said she wanted a tummy-tuck and her existing breast implants enlarged and made perkier. She opted out of liposuction on her hips.

Following the operation in London in June, Louise stayed in hospital for two nights before heading home.

She proudly showed off her new boobs and was recovering "fantastically" her family say.

But she suffered a heart attack on July 3 and was taken to hospital, where she died two days later.

Ads for the company appear during the UK version of reality TV show Love Island. Picture: Facebook

An inquest was opened earlier this week where the pulmonary embolism was confirmed as the cause of death. A full hearing will take place in Norwich in March.

National Health Service England chief Simon Stevens has hit out at broadcaster ITV for allowing cosmetic surgery ads to be broadcast during popular shows such as Love Island.

He said they put young people under pressure over body image and urged broadcasters to look "very carefully at the kinds of impacts that it is having".

Transform said it has "undertaken a full internal investigation" and is offering support to Louise's family.

This story originally appeared on The Sun and is republished with permission.